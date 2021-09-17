Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.3% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $227,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Facebook by 26.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $5,617,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.28. The stock had a trading volume of 703,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,286,715. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

