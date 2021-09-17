Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 26.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,617,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.37. 477,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,286,715. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

