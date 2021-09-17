Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Boosted by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 256.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $10.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.99. 1,014,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

