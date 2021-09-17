Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading 123% Higher

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) shares traded up 123% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 1,916,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average session volume of 166,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Facedrive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.