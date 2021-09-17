Factorial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Organon & Co. makes up 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $5,080,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,694,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,876,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 37,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,094. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.96.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

