Factorial Partners LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 2.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.