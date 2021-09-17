Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 6.7%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) traded down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 79,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 363,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$142.37 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

