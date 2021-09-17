FansTime (FTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, FansTime has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $149,929.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00133031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.00772518 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

