Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTCH opened at $40.18 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

