Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Purchased by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 20.4% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.40% of Farfetch worth $70,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.34. 17,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.27.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

