Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,900 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farmmi by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 312,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Farmmi by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Farmmi during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,307,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

