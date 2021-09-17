Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Short Interest Down 47.4% in August

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,337,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTRK stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Friday. 264,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19. Fast Track Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.37.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

