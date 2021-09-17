Fatcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.31 Million (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Fatcoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Fatcoin has a market cap of $5.31 million and $2.13 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00134874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00762434 BTC.

About Fatcoin

Fatcoin is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

