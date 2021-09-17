Feathercoin Trading Down 0.7% This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $4,712.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

