Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Tops $126.79 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $632.55 million and $126.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00133064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.