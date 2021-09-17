FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Sells $151,698.00 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FGEN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.69. 44,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,697. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FibroGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

