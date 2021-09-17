FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,790 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 13.62% of FibroGen worth $334,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FibroGen by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 22.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FibroGen by 221.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 156,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FibroGen by 12.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.