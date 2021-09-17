Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.04. Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 29,028 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGRO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000.

