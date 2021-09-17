Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.