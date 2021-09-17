Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,915,000 after acquiring an additional 78,586 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,559,521. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

