Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.14. Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 4,874 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.