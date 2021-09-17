Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.62. Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 4,222 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

