Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 119,234 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,234 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.35% of CarMax worth $50,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.45. 19,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,450. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $140.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.