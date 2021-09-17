Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 17,611 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 2.41% of The Middleby worth $105,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in The Middleby by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $171.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.13 and its 200 day moving average is $173.99. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

