Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,465,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,515 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.41% of NIKE worth $633,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.5% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 112.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 54.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

