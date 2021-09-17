Fiera Capital Corp Buys 197,585 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,585 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.25% of UnitedHealth Group worth $688,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $420.70. 78,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.55. The stock has a market cap of $396.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,938 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,909 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

