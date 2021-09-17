Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.18% of Qualys worth $47,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qualys by 79.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.98. 9,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,287. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,355 shares of company stock worth $42,474,196. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

