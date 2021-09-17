Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,897,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,561 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.45% of Zynga worth $46,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zynga by 75.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 18.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 210,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 63.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 107,961 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,960,971 shares of company stock worth $32,078,323 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,275,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Several research firms recently commented on ZNGA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.