Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.23% of Fortinet worth $52,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 142.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 223,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.19.

Fortinet stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.02. 15,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,778. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

