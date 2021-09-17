Fiera Capital Corp Has $46.21 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.34% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $46,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.3% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of JKHY traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.23. 3,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average of $163.30.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.