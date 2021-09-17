Fiera Capital Corp Has $59.65 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,040 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Bausch Health Companies worth $59,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $67,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 91,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

