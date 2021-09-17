Fiera Capital Corp Has $68.32 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,890 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.97% of The New York Times worth $68,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The New York Times by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

