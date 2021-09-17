Fiera Capital Corp Has $824.71 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,235,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 3.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.45% of PepsiCo worth $824,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.25. 125,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average is $147.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

