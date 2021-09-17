Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,094 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 2.09% of iRhythm Technologies worth $70,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,246 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 265.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of IRTC stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,870. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

