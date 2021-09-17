Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,198 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.70. The company had a trading volume of 389,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,704. The stock has a market cap of $429.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.87 and its 200-day moving average is $229.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

