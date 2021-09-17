Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,351 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.17% of CAE worth $60,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 50.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 4,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. Research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.