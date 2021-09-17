Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $44,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $33.63. 122,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -362.79%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

