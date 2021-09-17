Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,903 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up approximately 0.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.72% of Open Text worth $197,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Open Text by 95.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after buying an additional 1,125,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,420,000 after buying an additional 461,552 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 10.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,342,000 after buying an additional 373,022 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $51.42. 27,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,455. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.