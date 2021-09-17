Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.43% of Etsy worth $57,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.12. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $104.30 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.64.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

