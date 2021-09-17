Fiera Capital Corp Sells 135,627 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 135,627 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.37% of Rogers Communications worth $74,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,085,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,437,000 after buying an additional 835,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after buying an additional 761,928 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,047,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,407,000 after acquiring an additional 240,618 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

