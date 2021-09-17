Fiera Capital Corp Sells 22,935 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Entegris worth $48,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,525. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $133.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,210. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

