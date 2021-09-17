Fiera Capital Corp Sells 24,013 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,013 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.79% of Berry Global Group worth $47,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $328,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $1,565,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $750,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,040. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

