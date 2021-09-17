Fiera Capital Corp Sells 32,850 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.17% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $52,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $126,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,125 shares of company stock worth $1,492,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

