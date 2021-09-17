Fiera Capital Corp Sells 43,235 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,235 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Citizens Financial Group worth $46,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. 113,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

