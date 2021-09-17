Fiera Capital Corp Sells 46,866 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,866 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.35% of Synchrony Financial worth $44,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

