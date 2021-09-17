Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,513 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Nordson worth $44,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $240.75. 1,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

