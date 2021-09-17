Fiera Capital Corp Sells 87,570 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,570 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.17% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $47,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 111,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the period.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 66,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,980.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and sold 128,136 shares valued at $1,331,107. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

