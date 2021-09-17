Fiera Capital Corp Sells 9,348 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.43% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $49,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NBIX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.04. 8,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

