Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,831 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.20% of TC Energy worth $82,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,626,000 after buying an additional 97,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.10. 79,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

