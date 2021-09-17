Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,714,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,689. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

